Sections of Coffeen Street closed today to thru traffic

Traffic passes through the intersection at the Court Street bridge in February in Watertown. Coffeen Street will be closed Friday to thru traffic in alternating directions between Court and Massey streets, with one direction closing at a time. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Coffeen Street will be closed Friday to thru traffic in alternating directions between Court and Massey streets, with one direction closing at a time.

The eastbound travel lane of Coffeen Street will be closed first, and once work concludes in that direction, the eastbound lane will reopen and the westbound lane will then close to facilitate construction on the opposite side of the street.

