WATERTOWN — Coffeen Street will be closed Friday to thru traffic in alternating directions between Court and Massey streets, with one direction closing at a time.
The eastbound travel lane of Coffeen Street will be closed first, and once work concludes in that direction, the eastbound lane will reopen and the westbound lane will then close to facilitate construction on the opposite side of the street.
The construction is part of the city’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative streetscape project.
City officials encourage nonlocal traffic to seek alternate routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street, as a bypass around the construction zone.
The city’s contractor will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control with temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flaggers.
