The following north country residents received Key Awards from Elmira College: Eloise Haynes, Adams; Kyle Creighton, Adams Center; Katie Call, Antwerp; Jace Dutch, Brasher Falls; Erica Putney, Brier Hill; Laci Kenyon, Cape Vincent; Colin Kempney, Castorland; Elias Kester, Chaumont; Alyssa Fitzpatrick and Aubree Smykla, both of Copenhagen; Christian Guarino, DeKalb Junction; Emilia Spencer, Dexter; Cadey Wheat, Edwards; Mariah Manning and Elizabeth Riutta, both of Gouverneur; Brianna McRoberts, Hammond; Aaron Parow and Evelyn Winters, both of Harrisville; Cassandra Marcellus and Mallory Robinson, both of Hermon; Lily Spooner, Heuvelton; Lily Derouin and Olivia Duvall, both of LaFargeville; Reese Fuller and Caleigh Smith, both of Lisbon; Peyton Cole, Lowville; Matthew Reed, Madrid; Ashlynn Agaciewski, Mannsville; Haley Morgan and Camden Stefhon, both of Norfolk; Jaedyn Awan, Paige Bertram, Kenzie Bucher, Thomas Demers, Gabriella Fennessy, Jakob Ladouceur, Laurell Vinch and Griffin Wert, all of Ogdensburg; Kiah Delles, Philadelphia; Riya Patel, Potsdam; Bridget Watson, Redwood; Zachary Platt, Rensselaer Falls; Robert Gibbs, Theresa; Jacob Donders and Sara Thorp, both of Sackets Harbor; Laura Lagattuta and Mackenzie Lesher, both of Watertown; Renae Kelley, Winthrop; and Caleb Williams, Woodville.
Brianna Daymont, Lowville, graduated from Cayuga Community College.
Quinlan Peer, Saranac Lake, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Abigail Elsie Warner, Canton, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, cum laude, from the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Shane Dudley, Adams, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human environmental sciences from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Omar A. Gonzalez Sanchez, Fort Drum, is the September 2022 featured Jonors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. For one of his honors options, he recorded accounting transactions by using titles and equasions to find the numerical answers. Mr. Gonzalez Sanchez plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management.
The following north country residents were named to the summer term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Gracie Molina, Fort Drum; Brian Anthony, Castorland; Kali Messick, Evans Mills; Kara Mouser, Harrisville; and Tracy Newsome, Rodman.
The following north country residents were named to the summer term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Amber McAllister, Croghan; Bridgette Kingsley, Zachary Harrop, Kenzie Augustus, Jessica Geis-Archer, Danielle Doldo Siriwat Vongtip and Skylar Doyle, all of Watertown; Andrew Kim, Gabriella Chouinard, Moriah Lerch, Scarlett Matoon and Lisa Reece, all of Fort Drum; Rigarly Etienne, Black River; Michael Ryave, Calcium; Stephanie Hittle, Cape Vincent; Sarah Dobransky, Carthage; Josiah Baker, Clayton; Rebecca Thompson, DeKalb Junction; Colene Acevedo and Bryan Lindsey, both of Dexter; Adreona Cook, Laura Miles and Dilbar Dustova, all of Evans Mills; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; Jarrett Phillips and Stephen Zakarauskas, both of Massena; Erica Richards, Robert Rust and Courtney Lindsay, all of Norwood; Brandin Cousineau, Potsdam; and Julie Perelli, Waddington.
Ryan J. Ellingsworth, son of Dane and Maria Scordo Ellingsworth, has graduated from Full Sail University, Winter Park, Fla., with a Master’s degree in entertainment business. He was recognized as valedictorian of his degree program and earned an Advanced Achievement award as well as a Course Director award for his marketing and business plans. In 2017, he graduated from Watertown High School and in 2021, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Crane School of Music, Potsdam, where he graduated with honors.
Mr. Ellingsworth currently lives in West Hollywood, Calif., where he is employed as operations manager at the Guitar Center flagship store on Sunset Boulevard. He also teaches music at an after-school enrichment program in Beverly Hills.
In addition, Ryan has played keyboards for the Kelly Phoenix Band. He also has worked as a production assistant for a new show on the BET Network. His other experience with TV includes playing the role of the a litigant on a court TV show, which will air in the fall.
