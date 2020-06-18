Colton-Pierrepont class leaders
COLTON — The 2020 class leaders of Colton-Pierrepont Central School are Aiden Knight, valedictorian; and Kai Vebber, salutatorian.
Aiden is the son of Deborah Morgan and Brent Knight, both of Colton. He has been involved with Speaking Team, Foreign Language Club, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Marching Band, and National Honor Society. Aiden was also the student representative to the Board of Education for the 2019-20 year.
Aiden completed AP course work in U.S. History, English and Calculus as well as college-level coursework in English, physics, Spanish and public speaking. He also has been involved in athletics, earning 1st Team All NAC soccer and Defensive MVP, 1st Team All-State Selection for Soccer, 2nd team All NAC Lacrosse 2019, and the Section 10 Sportsmanship Award for Basketball.
Aiden will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Mastery in Math and Science. He plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and pursue a degree in Engineering.
Kai is the son of Wendi Provost, Colton, and John Vebber, Massena. He was a member of IMPETUS, Whiz Quiz, National Honor Society, Outing Club and Drama Club. Kai successfully completed AP courses in biology, English and Ccalculus, and college-level coursework in English, Spanish, public speaking and psychology. Kai moved to Colton-Pierrepont from St. Lawrence Central for his senior year. He quickly got involved and became a valuable addition to the school community.
Kai will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Mastery in Science. He plans to attend the Ranger School through SUNY ESF in Wanakena to pursue a career in forest technology.
