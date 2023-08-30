Lucas Cutting shovels excess asphalt off Pine Street on Thursday when employees with D.A. Collins Companies were paving the Adirondack Rail Trail path as it passes through the village of Saranac Lake. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Communication, crime cited as ADK train corridor is converted

SARANAC LAKE — As work on the Adirondack Rail Trail continues through the summer, the state recently met with local business owners, neighbors of the trail and recreation advocates to discuss their hopes and plans for the 34-mile trail from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake, the first section of which is scheduled for completion later this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.