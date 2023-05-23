Many area communities are planning celebrations and observances for Memorial Day weekend.
BLACK RIVER
The William C. Dexter American Legion Post 673 will lay wreaths and render military honors at the Felts Mills monument at the grave site of post’s namesake in the Black River Cemetery.
The post will host a parade starting at 11 a.m. Monday at Main and Remington streets and ending with a brief ceremony at the monument next to the American Legion. En route a wreath will be tossed into the Black River Canal from the bridge in remembrance of those who lost their lives at sea.
Following the service, the post will hold an open house with free hamburgers and hot dogs for the community.
CARTHAGE/WEST CARTHAGE
A Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 in conjunction with Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789, will be held on Monday, starting at 10 a.m.
The parade begins at North Jefferson Street, West Carthage, advances to the bridge for a short ceremony and concludes at Soldiers and Sailors Monument, State Street, Carthage.
Parade participants are expected to include local police agencies, Carthage Central School JROTC, members of VFW and its Auxiliary, American Legion and its Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Carthage High School Marching Band, Elks Lodge 1762, local Scout troops, Bill Blunden driving his antique fire truck, Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Dave Elliot driving the Hornets “B” truck, American Legion Classic Car Show vehicles transporting veterans, fire departments from Carthage, West Carthage, Great Bend, Natural Bridge, Deferiet, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Carthadians Motorcycle Club.
At Monument Park, there will be a memorial service featuring guest speaker Command Sergeant Major retired James W. Redmore.
Following the service there will be open houses at both the VFW on West End Avenue and the American Legion on West Street.
COPENHAGEN
Copenhagen American Legion Floyd Lyng Post 723 will render military honors at several cemeteries on May 28 meeting in Copenhagen at noon.
The honor guard plans to be at South Champion Cemetery at 12:20 p.m.; Maple Hill, 12:41; South Rutland at 1:02; Pickney, 1:32; Evergreen, 2:10; Green, 2:14; St. Peter and St. Paul, 2:38; Liberty, 3:25; Gardnerville, 3:46; St. Patrick, 4:26; and St. Mary’s, 4:32.
Copenhagen CARES Collaborative in partnership with the American Legion Post will host a Memorial Day Parade, May 29.
Line up will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Copenhagen Central School parking lot, 3020 Mechanic St. Starting at 10 a.m., the procession will proceed up Mechanic Street, turn onto Route 12, turn at the bandstand continuing up Cataract Street to Riverside Cemetery then back to the bandstand where there will be a brief ceremony, salute by the color guard and a moment of silence with Taps played.
Young people are encouraged to decorate their bicycles and enter the parade.
Following the parade, events will be held at the Ted Simmons Pavilion in Copenhagen Memorial Park. Activities include a chicken barbecue, pie baking contest, cake walk and a quilt raffle.
There will also be an ice cream social starting at 10 a.m. Ice cream, donated by Stewart’s Shop, will be served by Lewis County Dairy Ambassadors.
Raffle tickets for the 78 by 64 inches quilt made and donated by Chris Vogt, are $10 with proceeds going to The Copenhagen CARES Collaborative.
Payment through Venmo can be made to Christine-Vogt-15 or by mail to Copenhagen CARES; PO Box 133; Copenhagen NY 13626. Tickets will also be available on Memorial Day at the park.
Donations for the cake walk can be dropped off at the pavilion prior to the parade.
CROGHAN
Beaver River Memorial Post 1663’s Ceremonial Firing Squad will render a rifle salute and taps at the following cemetery sites on Memorial Day, May 29.
Times are approximate:
Belfort, 6 a.m.; Indian River, 6:30 a.m.; Beaver Falls, 7 a.m.; Naumburg — Route 126, 7:30 a.m.; Castorland, 8 a.m.; New Bremen; 8:15 a.m.; Route 812, 8:30 a.m.
A parade featuring the Post Firing Squad, Beaver River High School marching band, and fire fighting units of Beaver Falls, Castorland, Croghan and New Bremen will begin at 10 a.m. in the village of Croghan.
The parade will begin on Convent Street and proceed to St. Stephen’s Cemetery on the Belfort Road where ceremonies will then be conducted.
A cordial invitation is extended to any organization interested in entering a unit into the parade. Call the post at 315-346-6414 to confirm. Units participating will marshal along Convent Street at approximately 9:40 a.m.
There will be an open house at the post following the parade.
DEFERIET
The village’s annual Memorial Day Service will start at noon Sunday, May 28, with a parade.
Parade participants are asked to be at the Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Riverside Drive, by 11:45 a.m.
The parade will loop around the village and conclude at the municipal building, 68 Riverside Drive, where a service will be held and hot dogs will be served.
LOWVILLE
A joint Lowville American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League Honor Guard will render military honors at the gravesites of veterans in area cemeteries.
All times listed for cemetery services are strictly approximate and are subject to change.
Sunday, May 28: Depart Lowville Legion at 10 a.m.; Brantingha.m. 11 p.m.; Sperryville, noon; Petries Corners, 12:30 p.m., Beaches Bridge, 1 p.m.; Old Glendale, 1:30 p.m.; Martinsburg, 2 p.m.; West Martinsburg, 2:30 p.m.; West Lowville, 3 p.m. and Hillside, State Route 26 at 3:30 p.m..
Monday, May 29: Depart Lowville Legion at 7:30 a.m. Wilcox Road (near the sales barn) at 7:45 a.m.; Reed cemetery, Phinney Road, 8 a.m.; Lee Lumber, East Rd. 8:15 a.m.; East State St., 8:30 a.m.; River St., 8:45 a.m.; Jackson St., 9 a.m.; Upper Stowe St., 9:15 a.m.; and Lowville Rural, 9:30 a.m.
Loved ones who have veterans that have been laid to rest are encouraged to attend this solemn ceremony.
The veterans organizations will host a parade through the village of Lowville starting at 11 a.m. at the Nortz & Virkler Inc., 7468 S. State St., and end at Veterans Memorial Park on Parkway Drive. The Lowville Academy Marching Band, Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, Scouts, 10th Mountain (CAB) 3-10, and various law enforcement agencies are expected to participate. En route, a wreath will be placed at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and at Veterans Park.
Following the parade, LTC Sean Stapler, Commander of the 3-10 GSAB, 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, will give a short address and full military honors will be rendered for the deceased.
The public is encouraged to stop at the American Legion, VFW and the Marine Corps League following the event for light refreshments. In addition, the American Legion will be open to the public for museum tours.
Lewis County Memorial VFW Post 6912 will hold an outdoor dance with music by the Nelson Brothers band Memorial Day, May 29. Food will be available for sale, raffles, $6 admission.
NATURAL BRIDGE
Due to construction at the Fire Department and community center, the traditional Memorial Day Parade and chicken barbecue will not be held this year.
WATSON
A Memorial Weekend Parade will be held Saturday, May 27, in the Hamlet of Number Four in the town of Watson starting at noon at intersection of Stillwater and Number Four roads.
Participants are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. The parade ends at the site of the former Old Sawmill Bar and Restaurant.
There will be chicken barbecue following the parade to benefit Stillwater/No. 4 Fish and Game Club scholarship and youth program.
The parade is billed as a “fun, down to earth event,” which in the past has included anything from bagpipers to fire trucks to people walking dogs.
