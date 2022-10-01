CONSTABLEVILLE — The Flywheels and Pulleys Association has received a grant to repair its driveway and improve safety for patrons at its grounds.
The grant, awarded through the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, totals $3,000 for the association this year. The association’s Constableville grounds feature vintage gas and steam engines, tractors and other farm equipment that is used to educate the community about the use and significance of these machines in the past.
The Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 to support programs, projects and initiatives that impact the Boonville, Constableville and Westernville areas. It was created by the family after the deaths of Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer in 2008 and 2015, respectively, who were active members in their community.
Mr. Sawyer, a native of Boonville, worked at Laying Furniture Co. and was a supervisor at Erwin Park in Boonville. He played clarinet with the Boonville Village Band and three different drum and bugle corps in Boonville and Rome. Mrs. Sawyer worked at Rome Savings Bank for more than 45 years and worked with a number of local organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center, the Erwin Library and the Boonville Cemetery.
The application for the next grant cycle for funding through the foundation opens in February.
