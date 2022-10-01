From left, Lance Blood, Flywheels and Pulleys Association president, and board members Olga and John Miller. Provided photo

CONSTABLEVILLE — The Flywheels and Pulleys Association has received a grant to repair its driveway and improve safety for patrons at its grounds.

The grant, awarded through the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, totals $3,000 for the association this year. The association’s Constableville grounds feature vintage gas and steam engines, tractors and other farm equipment that is used to educate the community about the use and significance of these machines in the past.

