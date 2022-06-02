Community offers avenue for children to earn bikes

Latest News
- Copenhagen village board considers fire department accountability, risking the department’s closure
- Fundraising kickoff event planned for restoration of historic Sackets Harbor church tower
- St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force addresses housing discrimination
- West Carthage mayor sees closed Watertown prison as opportunity for emergency housing
- Planning underway to restore damaged headstones in old Hounsfield cemetery
- OBPA awaits decision from state on reallocating money from suspended harbor project
- $32 million construction project at Lewis County Health System being livestreamed
- Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids trend local as season gets started tonight
Massena’s Back the Pack closing its doors after 2022-23 school year
-
Suicidal man surrenders weapon after speaking with state police for two hours at Deferiet Boat Launch
-
National Grid gearing up for possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday
-
Banner day for village: Memorial Day in Waddington takes on renewed meaning
-
Greg Hudson, budget analyst for Jefferson County, dies at 46
