Community offers avenue for children to earn bikes

The Town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with Bike Long Lake to provide mountain bikes to local children as a community service program. Children from third to 12th grade completed service projects March to May, including tapping trees, raking yard, stacking wood, moving furniture, gardening, recycling and helping with home renovation. On May 21, 18 mountain bikes were given out and each recipient also received helmets and a Bike Long Lake stickers. Submitted photo
