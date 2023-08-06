Concrete shortage stops downtown street project

WATERTOWN — For the past two weeks, work on the city’s $3.9 million downtown streetscape project along Court Street abruptly stopped while construction crews wait for the availability of concrete.
That’s because of a shortage of concrete this summer.
CCI Companies Inc., Canastota, is the general contractor on the downtown streetscape project that involves widening sidewalks, enhancing crosswalks, improving lighting and planting new trees.
Marcus Moser, CCI’s project manager for the streetscape project, said it’s been difficult to get concrete to finish the streetscape project this summer.
It’s a supply and demand issue, he said.
Fort Drum is in need of 17,000 yards of concrete for projects this summer. The city needs only 100 yards of concrete to complete the streetscape project.
“You can guess which one gets top priority,” Moser said.
The city expects two deliveries of concrete this week, on Tuesday and Thursday. The last delivery was about two weeks ago, Moser said.
Geoffrey T. Urda, the city planner overseeing the project for the city, had hoped to celebrate the project’s completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of the city’s three downtown block parties.
The last block party will be held in three weeks and the work will definitely not be done in time for that, he said.
And he cannot predict a date when it will be finished, he said, adding “it’s close to be substantially done.”
The streetscape project also consists of the 200 blocks of Coffeen and Franklin streets, and the area on Washington Street that surrounds the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument.
The project is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program that was awarded in 2017.
The concrete shortage also is affecting other city projects, City Engineer Michael Delaney said.
“It’s a supply chain issue,” he said.
It’s affecting almost all the other city projects under way in what is the city’s busiest construction seasons in decades, he said.
The weather also complicates the concrete issue. Delaney hopes concrete deliveries can occur on a day when the weather cooperates and allows work crews to use it that day, he said.
“It’s very difficult to manage,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
