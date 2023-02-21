REDWOOD — The Northeast Wilderness Trust, working with the Indian River Lakes Conservancy, has enrolled the 1,072-acre Grand Lake Reserve in its Wildlands Partnership, creating a “forever wild” conservation easement on the property.
The preserve, located between Grass and Butterfield lakes and which includes more than 5 miles of shoreline, is now permanently protected as a wildland, allowing nature to flourish with minimal human intervention.
Northeast Wilderness Trust is headquartered in Vermont and protects more than 73,800 acres in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
According to information on its website, the NWT is working to dramatically accelerate the pace of regional wilderness conservation through its Wildlands Partnership. Partner land trusts receive funding to protect land as forever wild, “and may enroll wildlands in the carbon market through the Partnership to receive additional, unrestricted income with little risk.”
One purpose of the Wildlands Partnership is to reach a goal set forth by Harvard Forest’s Wildlands & Woodlands initiative to conserve at least 10% (3 million acres) of New England’s forestland as wilderness by 2060. The Wildlands Partnership unites accredited land trusts to conserve wild landscapes across the region, including New York.
The forever wild status offers the Grand Lakes Reserve the opportunity to evolve through natural processes over time without intensive human management or extraction, such as tree harvesting.
“From our perspective, there are no plans to do any timbering whatsoever on any of our preserves,” said James “Wylie” Huffman III, executive director of IRLC. “If things were ever to change, if we ever decided to sell timber, we could never sell timber off that property on the Grand Lake Preserve.”
Mr. Huffman said the designation is another layer or protection, comparing it to a “belt and suspenders” analogy.
“The land trust is the belt holding the pants up and the forever wild conservation easement is the suspenders that’s protecting the trees,” he said. “When we get land, we can never subdivide it, develop or sell it. But we could sell the timber if we wanted to. This is adding that second level of protection on the timber itself.”
Public access status doesn’t change, allowing people on foot or by boat. Hunting is also allowed at Grand Lake Reserve per Northeast Wilderness Trust’s standard guidelines, with an online permission process — details on its website. A paper copy of hunting regulations and permissions may also be requested.
The Northeast Wilderness Trust, in a news release, said Grand Lake Reserve is home to several species that will benefit from forever-wild protection — from nine uncommon dragonfly and damselfly species to the declining whip-poor-will. Wilderness protection sets the foundation for old growth characteristics to return to Grand Lake Reserve.
When logging is prohibited and management is limited to an absolute minimum, forest complexity returns naturally creating myriad niche habitats.
“Access to this program and the forever-wild easement protection at the Grand Lake Reserve supports our conservation goals and gives us a chance to educate visitors on the importance of wild places and permanency,” Mr. Huffman said.
The Grand Lake Reserve was created in 2003 through a gift of more than 800 acres from Henry Carse, a pioneering environmentalist and civic leader, and his family. Since then, additional acquisitions have expanded the reserve. Trails at the reserve are open dawn to dusk all year long, with its main parking lot at 45701 Burns Road, Redwood.
The A2A Corridor
The NWT noted that all of IRLC’s holdings sit within the heart of the Algonquin to Adirondacks Corridor, aka A2A.
The A2A Collaborative is a federally incorporated nonprofit organization and a registered Canadian and U.S. charity. Algonquin refers to the Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada.
The A2A is considered one of the most important large-scale forest and wetland linkages in eastern North America.
“Being at the center of the A2A, protection of special places like the Grand Lake Reserve is critical to ensuring the potential for wildlife movement across the St. Lawrence,” Caitlin Mather, land protection manager at NWT said in the news release. “We’re excited to extend Northeast Wilderness Trust’s forever-wild conservation efforts into this region with committed partners like IRLC.”
Northeast Wilderness Trust’s Wildlands Partnership program serves a goal set forth by Harvard Forest’s Wildlands & Woodlands initiative to conserve at least 10% of forestland as wilderness by 2060. The Wildlands Partnership unites accredited land trusts with resources to conserve wild landscapes across the Northeast Wilderness Trust’s region. Currently, according to NWT, just 3% to 4 % of the Northeast is protected as wilderness.
The IRLC has three total preserves. Its other two are Baker Woods Preserve, Natural Bridge, and Redwood Hill Preserve, Stine Road, Redwood.
The Northeast Wildnerness Trust reached out to IRLC but did not identify Grand Lake Reserve as a targeted property.
“We were inviting them to consider participating in our Wildlands Partnership initiative because of IRLC’s location in the A2A corridor,” NWT spokeswoman Nadine Canter said in an email.
The Northeast Wilderness Trust’s Wildlands Partnership initiative is a grant program to which land trusts apply for funding, Ms. Canter explained.
“We don’t seek forever-wild status on any particular parcels prior to receiving applications (or queries if it is not through our Wildlands Partnership program) from any kind of landowner including land trusts,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.