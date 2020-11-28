WATERTOWN — The Constable Hall Association and the Tug Hill Commission have announced the third and final live webinar in the “Constable Chronicles” series.
Join them for an evening of “facts, fiction and folklore” as Martha Constable Murray brings the final story in the webinar series from the perspective of the Constable family at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CVfAYHNtRTSw0bDKObTi5Q. The webinar is free and open to all. In case people missed parts one and two, the video recordings can be found on the Tug Hill Commission’s YouTube Channel.
The Constable Chronicles series looks at the Constable Family and Constable Hall, Jewel of the North Country, from a personal perspective with facts, some fiction, and family lore. Paul Harvey would call the third Constable Chronicle “the rest of the story.”
This chronicle follows the Constable family and the evolution of Constable Hall in the 1900s, where participants learn the stories of the last owners of the hall and their family members. People also will see the impact that changes in the village, the country, and world had on them. Recollections from interviews with the last Constable family who lived at the hall will connect people with the joys, tragedy, and triumph of the era. The quiz at the end is not to be missed.
Murray is the daughter of John Pierrepont Constable Jr., the last Constable family member to own Constable Hall in Constableville. Murray, AKA Marty, was born and raised in Watertown, graduated from Watertown High School, and received a bachlor of arts in secondary English education from SUNY Geneseo. For almost 25 years, she taught in the Greece Central School District in Rochester, and earned a master of science in education and a master of science in literacy along the way.
She honed her English skills and mastered APA and Turabian editing styles, and for the last 15 years, has edited doctoral dissertations, manuscripts, and journals.
She has presented to various groups in the Rochester area including historical societies, church groups, the Rochester City retired teachers and the DAR. Most recently she presented at the 200th celebration of the completion of Constable Hall in July 2019. Her book Constable Hall, A Story, is available at the Constable Hall giftshop.
Rochester has been Martha’s home since 1972, but she spends as much time as possible in Sackets Harbor where her family has had a cottage for 71 years.
