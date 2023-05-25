WATERTOWN — A section of Court Street between Public Square and the southeastern entrance to Marshall Place will be closed to thru traffic on Tuesday as construction continues on the city’s $3.6 million streetscape project.
The southeastern entrance to Marshall Place will also be closed that day.
City officials anticipate being able to reopen the street by Tuesday evening, although there is a possibility that work could extend into Wednesday.
While closure will not be necessary for this entire time, it will be necessary in stages.
The city’s contractor, CCI Companies, Canastota, will make every effort to keep Court Street open as often as possible, but periodic closures will be unavoidable, city officials said.
Local traffic on Court Street should seek alternate routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street, to avoid the construction zone.
During Tuesday’s closure, Court Street will remain open between Marshall Place and Massey Street.
The public parking lot behind the Liberty Building, 210 Court St., which provides immediate access to the building, will remain open and available throughout the street closure.
That parking lot also is within a short walk of all Court Street businesses.
However, the only means of entering the parking lot from the south will be via Coffeen Street.
Temporary barricades, signage, and flagmen will be utilized during the duration of the project.
Once completed, the project will improve pedestrian safety along Court Street and other project areas within downtown Watertown.
The city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program is providing funds for the project.
