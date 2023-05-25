Court Street to be closed for work

WATERTOWN — A section of Court Street between Public Square and the southeastern entrance to Marshall Place will be closed to thru traffic on Tuesday as construction continues on the city’s $3.6 million streetscape project.

The southeastern entrance to Marshall Place will also be closed that day.

