WATERTOWN — A holiday book swap is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, 203 N. Hamilton St.
Participants are asked to bring a book to swap. A hot cocoa bar will be set up, and an activity will be provided by a staff member from Flower Memorial Library.
