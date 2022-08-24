COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. has two choices: Relinquish control of the volunteer fire department’s finances, property and building to the village or lose at least 45% of the money it uses to operate from contracts with three towns and be disbanded.

During a meeting that was rife with passion, frustration and miscommunication, about 60 people gathered in the Copenhagen Central School District gymnasium Tuesday evening to learn about the department’s precarious position after town officials in Denmark, Harrisburg and Pinckney voted in meetings this month to “investigate options” to replace the village department as their primary source of fire defense when their six-month contracts expire in January.

Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. President Jim Henry responds to issues raised by the village board about the department’s accounting practices during a public meeting Tuesday at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. President Jim Henry responds to issues raised by the village board about the department's accounting practices during a public meeting Tuesday at Copenhagen Central School.
