Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. President Jim Henry responds to issues raised by the village board about the department’s accounting practices during a public meeting Tuesday at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Copenhagen Village Trustee Shareef Stokely comments about the administrative practices and level of cooperation accounting for taxpayer money during a special meeting on the future of the Copenhagen Fire Department Tuesday at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Candace L. Randall, attorney for the village of Copenhagen, provided financial information about the potential loss of income from town contracts with the Copenhagen Fire Department to more than 60 people who attended Tuesday’s public meeting at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A public meeting concerning the future of the Copenhagen Fire Department was held Tuesday evening at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Public meeting concerning the future of the Copenhagen Fire Department at Copenhagen Central School Tuesday evening in the village. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. has two choices: Relinquish control of the volunteer fire department’s finances, property and building to the village or lose at least 45% of the money it uses to operate from contracts with three towns and be disbanded.
During a meeting that was rife with passion, frustration and miscommunication, about 60 people gathered in the Copenhagen Central School District gymnasium Tuesday evening to learn about the department’s precarious position after town officials in Denmark, Harrisburg and Pinckney voted in meetings this month to “investigate options” to replace the village department as their primary source of fire defense when their six-month contracts expire in January.
For the first time, the village made clear the full financial impact those discontinuations would have including a total revenue loss of about $68,493 for the three contracts, 45% of the department’s $153,436 annual budget.
Although the town of Champion has not yet decided whether it would be willing to sign another contract with the department in January without the village taking control of its department, the town’s $37,773 contract would not be enough to make the department financially viable for the village without a significant tax increase.
The contract with the town of Denmark is for $40,000; Pinckney is $15,000; and Harrisburg is about $13,500.
If all four towns find fire protection elsewhere, the village tax rate would have to increase from $8.63 to $12.58 per $1,000 of property value. That would cover the increase from a $1.75 rate per $1,000 of value for the fire department’s 20% share of the village’s budget to a rate of $3.95 per $1,000 value, according to the presentation.
In addition to paying $15,000 in operating cash to the department, the village also covers $28,000 per year in workers’ compensation insurance and $2,000 for the required firefighter cancer insurance.
Since 2018, the village and towns have been asking the volunteer fire department for clearer and more comprehensive financial accounting of how it is using taxpayer money and maintaining the department’s assets, but the fire department’s board has insisted that because it incorporated as a nonprofit organization in the 1950s, they were independent from the village.
The village’s attorney retained specifically to assist with the fire department issues, Candace L. Randall of Campany, McArdle & Randall in Lowville, addressed the issue of jurisdiction at the beginning of the presentation.
“There is no such thing as an independent village fire department,” read the first slide she narrated for the crowd, citing state municipal law. “It does not matter who owns the property or equipment. The village board of trustees still has powers of control.”
The village cited a lack of transparency and accountability by the department and a lack of clear documentation like copies of bank statements and receipts for all expenditures along with a number of issues that have arisen this year and were discussed in a June executive session with town supervisors. The village also cited the state attorney general’s reporting requirements following an audit of the department and various safety violation citations as primary reasons that oversight for the department is important to the towns.
Jim Henry, president of the corporate side of Copenhagen Fire, said they have been working on providing the documentation but because they have gone through two accountants and the third only recently volunteered, gathering all of the information has been delayed.
The towns have issued an ultimatum: If the fire department gives the village board control of the finances, the building in the center of the village and equipment, they may reconsider signing a contract with other departments.
If Mr. Henry and the fire department corporation agrees to this and follows through, the village has funds it has been collecting from the towns for the department’s services,— a legal obligation — to support the department for up to a year in order to bring the department’s finances back in order before signing new contracts with the towns.
“The towns have assured us that if the department complies, they will return to the village for contracts,” Mrs. Randall said.
If the department does not agree to hand over financial and asset management and accounting to the village, the department will be disbanded, the village will construct a new building within the village to be used by other departments as the local base for fire coverage and eventually, a new department will be formed.
Reactions to the options were mixed.
Throughout the two hours of comments after Mrs. Randall’s presentation, including Mr. Henry’s rebuttal to a number of the points laid out in the presentation, the conclusion that was drawn was that although no one wants the department to be disbanded and the work of the firefighters is appreciated, accountability going forward has to be quick or the window of opportunity to win over the towns will be lost. The department has a big decision to make — whether or not to allow the village to administrate the department which they acknowledged “takes a lot of time,” while they do the business of fighting fires.
Mr. Henry said they will work to get all of the documentation the village has requested to the clerk as soon as possible, but said after the meeting that the decision to hand over control has to come from the company’s board.
Pinckney Supervisor Sherry Harmych, who was the only representative of the towns present, said that while they have put out feelers to other fire departments for coverage, no contract will be signed until November so that if the department decides to go with the “handing over” option, there is time to prevent a new department taking over.
“You will be covered. You will have fire protection whether it’s plan A or plan B,” Trustee Kimberly Vogt told those gathered.
Scott Simmons, a former firefighter who left the department and spoke out against Mr. Henry’s leadership, said that if the plan B disbanding is the department’s choice, he and volunteers at other departments will be able to provide a quick response time for their fellow residents.
