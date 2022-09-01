COPENHAGEN — The deadline for a decision from the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department Inc. on whether to turn over all ownership and control to the village or allow the department to be dissolved was extended Thursday night during a special meeting of the village board.
James Henry, president of the fire department corporation, attended the meeting that was called Monday so that trustees could approve an amended resolution on a wastewater facility project “and all other matters.” He explained that his organization needs more time to make the decision and have a meeting with all department members.
The department’s regular meeting, held the first Thursday of every month, was canceled so Mr. Henry could attend the village meeting, he said.
On Aug. 24, the day after the village’s lawyer Candace Randall presented the two options and the reasons for the ultimatum, Mayor Mark Souva sent an email to the department setting the deadline for a decision at the end of the day Wednesday.
Financial and safety concerns caused three of the four towns that contract the department to begin looking for coverage from another department for next year, which would essentially defund the department to a level that the village could not afford to compensate without a significant tax increase.
The new deadline for a decision is Sept. 12.
