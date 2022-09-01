Copenhagen pushes deadline for decision from fire department

Copenhagen Mayor Mark Souva, far right, and Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. President James Henry, left, listen to comments by village trustees at a public meeting about the future of the department held Aug. 23 at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

COPENHAGEN — The deadline for a decision from the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department Inc. on whether to turn over all ownership and control to the village or allow the department to be dissolved was extended Thursday night during a special meeting of the village board.

James Henry, president of the fire department corporation, attended the meeting that was called Monday so that trustees could approve an amended resolution on a wastewater facility project “and all other matters.” He explained that his organization needs more time to make the decision and have a meeting with all department members.

