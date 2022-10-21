COPENHAGEN — The village board voted to deny the petition circulated by members of the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department requesting a public referendum on the board’s intention to abolish it.
During the special meeting Thursday evening, lawyer for the village Candace L. Randall informed the board and six people in attendance including the fire department corporate President James Henry, that 36 of the 100 signatures on the petition were not legal for various reasons and the petition lacked key information people should have been able to read before signing including the name of the village and the correct resolution number. The document was also required to have a cover page because there were more than 10 pages.
“I don’t know about the legal stuff and all that goes with it, but I firmly believe this is a decision the village residents have a right to participate in,” said Trustee Patricia G. Bates, who is also an active member of the Fire Department Auxiliary.
The petition required 76 signatures — 20% of the 379 registered voters in the village at the time of the last general election — with names printed, full street address, the date signed and the signature of a witness for each signature.
After reviewing the petition since it was submitted on Friday, Mrs. Randall said she found 15 signatures that were doubles, not registered voters or not village residents and 21 others that were not legal because address issues, illegible printed names, the use of a nickname instead of their legal name and one signer that witnessed his own signature,
Village resident Diane M. Mahar, who is also an auxiliary leader and member, agreed with Ms. Bates after confirming that 86 of the signatures were those of actual village voters even though 21 had legal deficiencies, saying that “if you have this many voters that would like to be able to be a part of that decision making process rather than leaving it up to the five board members, I think you should take that into consideration.”
She also said she believes if the board “really wanted the villagers to have their say, then (they) wouldn’t challenge the petition.”
Another attendee, Francis “Frank” Simmons, also supported a referendum despite the legal infractions.
“I understand that there’s some discrepancies on these, but... I signed the petition myself and I didn’t sign it because I’m anti-board (or) anti-fire department. I signed it because the people in the community are drastically against each other and I firmly believe that... the board and the fire department are never going to get together — I know you don’t want to hear that,” he said, gesturing to Mr. Henry, “But it’s true — I believe that it’s the voters, the people it the community, that should make the decision and not the board or the fire department. Then possibly the community can come together and say okay, everyone has made a decision... we’ve determined our own future.”
After hearing attendee comments, Trustee Kerry J. Colton, took a long pause to think before finally casting his vote to reject the petition.
“There’s stuff backstage that the public’s not aware of... and if they could see what we know, it would be a no-brainer (to) let them vote and it would be done,” he said after the meeting had adjourned, “But there’s stuff that they do not know, do not see, that we cannot inform people of yet. I do feel the public should know what’s going on but it’s not possible yet.”
Mrs. Randall informed the board that a special election at a cost of about $2,500 would have to be held for the public vote if the petition is accepted as it was too late to get the referendum on the November general election ballot.
She later noted that if the board rejects the petition, the matter will go to the Lewis County Supreme Court for a hearing of their objections.
Getting that court date, however, may take time.
“It (the special election) would be faster because I have been given assurances that the vote would happen in November and it would probably be cheaper to have a special election than to pay me to fight the petition,” Mrs. Randall told the board before the vote was held.
Before Trustee Shareef J. Stokely made the motion to reject the petition that was seconded by Trustee Kimberly A. Vogt, Ms. Bates motioned to accept the petition but it found no support.
The final vote was 3-1, with only Ms. Bates voting against the petition’s rejection.
Mayor Souva said he only would have voted if there was a tie.
“When it comes down to the legal side of it, I’m not willing to lose my business over some people that don’t know how to keep the books and do what’s right. If they were willing to do what is right for the village and the public and the safety in the village, they would have complied months ago,” said Mr. Colton. “They’ve had enough time.”
Mr. Henry declined to comment after the meeting.
The village of Lowville voted on Wednesday to approve a contract between their fire department and the towns of Pinckney and Harrisburg through the end of the year. Both towns voted to end their contracts with the Copenhagen Fire Departments last month following Denmark’s lead.
The town of Champion has not yet made a change.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.