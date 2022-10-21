COPENHAGEN — The village board voted to deny the petition circulated by members of the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department requesting a public referendum on the board’s intention to abolish it.

During the special meeting Thursday evening, lawyer for the village Candace L. Randall informed the board and six people in attendance including the fire department corporate President James Henry, that 36 of the 100 signatures on the petition were not legal for various reasons and the petition lacked key information people should have been able to read before signing including the name of the village and the correct resolution number. The document was also required to have a cover page because there were more than 10 pages.

