The restoration work at Potsdam’s Bayside Cemetery’s historic sandstone entrance gates and towers has made significant progress. Lupini Construction was responsible for the project and developed a plan for it. During the first phase, the gate and towers were covered with protective materials.
In July, the second phase started with the help of donations and grants worth $112,000. The second phase involved repointing and sealing top-facing surfaces and ornaments to prevent water damage. The third phase, which is expected to cost $115,572, will involve the reconstruction of the plaque-bearing tower next year.
