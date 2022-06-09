WATERTOWN — Following over 30 years in various local community development positions, the executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, Kevin J. Jordan, will retire later this fall, according to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Jordan has held the role for the past 10 years.
Before coming to the Cornell Cooperative Extension, Mr. Jordan worked for 17 years at the Development Authority of the North Country. Prior to his time there, he worked for the St. Lawrence County Office of Economic Development. Prior to working various development positions for decades, Mr. Jordan also worked in the private sector for five years in accounting and management.
“Extension’s fundamental mission is to improve people’s lives,” Mr. Jordan said in a statement. “How can you go wrong with improving people’s lives if an organization is really good at it? I have thoroughly enjoyed taking on the challenges associated with running a non-profit. It has not always been easy, especially over the past two pandemic years. But it is so very satisfying to me when you see skills and potential in talented staff members, many times even before they do.”
Cooperative Extension is affiliated with Cornell University’s land grant designation, working to provide research-based information to the community in the areas of agriculture and natural resources, youth development, nutrition, parenting, and community development. As a result of its governing legislation, County Law 224, the organization has a direct relationship with not only Cornell University, but Jefferson County, the State of New York, and USDA.
“Beyond the substantial growth in all program areas, Kevin’s leadership has inspired the team to achieve ever increasing measures of effectiveness and relevance,” Board President James Corriveau said in a statement. “Kevin and team have taken Extension’s core funding and leveraged it many times over with outside grants and contracts, ultimately for the benefit and betterment of Jefferson County residents.”
The Board of Directors will begin a formal search process for Mr. Jordan’s replacement. For more information, contact Amanda Root, director of operations, at (315) 788-8450 ext. 273 or arr27@cornell.edu.
Mr. Jordan noted that while he will retire from his position at Cooperative Extension, he expects to continue supporting the community through volunteer efforts.
“I was born and raised in the north country, educated at three different colleges in the north country, and raised my family in the north country,” Mr. Jordan said. “I have every intention of continuing to give back to the community that has presented me with so many amazing opportunities and the ability to learn from so many dedicated people over the past 30 plus years.”
