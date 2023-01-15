Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson and Lewis counties are co-hosting six workshops from January to March highlighting local meat producers.
Each workshop will host a different local farm to discuss their farm business, as well as include a live cooking demonstration with free samples.
All participants who qualify will receive a free $24 voucher, which can be used on local foods, including meat products, being sold at the workshop from the farm. These funds are provided by The Pratt Northam Foundation and The North
Country Food & Farm Connection, with the hope of connecting consumers to fresh and locally produced meat throughout the winter. Access to local foods throughout the winter months can be extremely difficult, but workshops like “Local Food to You” provide consumers with the convenience of shopping directly from the farmer. CCE plans on hosting similar workshops throughout the growing season to feature a selection of seasonal items.
The workshops are being held as followed:
• Jan. 24, 6 to 7 p.m., Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St., Carthage, featuring County Cousins Farm
• Jan. 31, 6 to 7 p.m., Carthage Free Library featuring Northrop Farms
• Feb. 7, 6 to 7 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, 7395 East Road, Lowville
• Feb. 21, 6 to 7 p.m., Croghan Free Library, 9794 State Route 812, Croghan
• Feb. 28, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County
• March 7, 6 to 7 p.m., Lyons Falls Free Library, 3918 High St., Lyons Falls
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Lindsey Promitas at 315-788-8450 ext.236, Lrp78@cornell.edu.
