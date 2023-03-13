WATERTOWN — A Syracuse engineering firm has projected that the new pool at the North Elementary School will have a total cost of about $3.2 million.
City Council members on Monday night got an update on the final design and the latest cost projections for replacing the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool on the city’s north side.
In a presentation to the council, consultant Patrick Currier, project manager for C&S Companies, projected construction costs would be about $2.894 million, but that doesn’t include $144,500 in construction administration costs, a possible $144,000 contingency for the project and about $20,000 in third-party stone and concrete testing.
But the final price tag will depend on what the bids come back as, City Engineer Michael Delaney stressed.
“It’s our best idea what it’s going to cost,” Mr. Delaney told council members during Monday night’s work session.
In October, Mr. Currier estimated the L-shaped pool would be about $2.8 million, without including the non-construction expenses.
“I think it looks good,” Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said.
He envisions that the pool area would be turned into a park atmosphere for families to enjoy with picnic tables, grills and benches.
In July, City Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Mr. Olney agreed on replacing the pool that was closed three years ago after it was learned that major repairs were needed.
On Friday, the final plans will be submitted to the city’s Engineering Office for its review.
Mr. Currier anticipates that bids will go out on April 4 and then be opened on or about May 2.
Construction would start in early summer and take about 18 months to complete, with the hopes of opening the pool in 2024.
The L-shaped pool would feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
A splash pad feature also would be part of the project. The bathhouse also would feature restrooms that have access from the exterior.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has opposed the new Flynn pool, arguing the city cannot afford it and doesn’t need three city pools during the summer.
Mayor Smith did not comment about the pool costs on Monday night.
Supporters say residents on the city’s north side deserve a pool near their homes. They contend that a pool had been on that side of the city for decades before the Flynn pool was closed.
In other action, council members endorsed a project to construct a roof for the stone bandstand at Thompson Park, which sits between the playground and the 10th Mountain Division “Climb for Glory” monument.
Brian Ashley, who has been a longtime supporter of the park, made a presentation to the council about the $150,000 project.
Council members liked what they saw and agreed to contribute $25,000 as seed money to start a capital campaign.
About a year ago, Mr. Ashley started working on the project with former Mayor T. Urling Walker, who died on Jan. 3 at the age of 97.
Council members agreed that the bandstand should be named after the former mayor.
