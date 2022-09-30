WATERTOWN — The price of another municipal project is going up because building materials and labor costs have skyrocketed.
The road reconstruction project along Grant, Seward and Henry streets was initially budgeted for $2.45 million. Consultant BCA Architects and Engineers now estimates a cost of $5.5 million.
The city is blaming higher-than-expected costs of fuel, asphalt, concrete and other materials, as well as increased labor costs, according to a memo from Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
City Council members are expected to discuss the situation during their meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
BCA has completed about 90% of the project’s design and the city could soon put the project out for bid.
“The project scope is fairly straightforward without a lot of extras included,” Mr. Lumbis wrote, adding that BCA looked at ways to reduce costs.
The project includes replacing water and sewer lines, curbs, asphalt and sidewalks, except sidewalks on Grant Street that were previously completed.
Items that could be removed include decorative street lighting ($282,000); porous pavement for stormwater mitigation ($77,000); and some additional water main work along Lincoln Street that was not in the original scope ($67,000).
That could save the city about $400,000, Mr. Lumbis wrote.
The project is funded from a variety of sources including Community Development Block Grant, American Rescue Plan Act, Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program funds, as well as funding from the city’s sewer fund.
To determine its actual cost, city staff recommends going out to bid leaving the entire project intact.
If the bids come back higher, the city could borrow to make up the difference, use more ARPA funding or use the city’s fund balance, Mr. Lumbis said.
Another option would be splitting the project into two phases and only constructing half now and budget for the remainder in an upcoming year, he said.
