Reserve funds approved for $3.4M golf club deal

Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city could close next Friday on the $3.4 million cash purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.

In the same 3-2 vote on the deal in recent weeks, the City Council on Monday night decided to transfer $3.4 million from the capital reserve fund to the capital account to purchase the nine holes that Michael E. Lundy owns.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.