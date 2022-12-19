WATERTOWN — The city could close next Friday on the $3.4 million cash purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.
In the same 3-2 vote on the deal in recent weeks, the City Council on Monday night decided to transfer $3.4 million from the capital reserve fund to the capital account to purchase the nine holes that Michael E. Lundy owns.
The account is used to purchase such items as buildings, land and equipment. In June, council members decided to place $5 million to set up the capital reserve account, but $3.4 million will be used for the golf club, city comptroller James E. Mills said.
Last week, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III agreed to the deal to buy nearly 64 acres of land on the golf course from Mr. Lundy.
With three council members in favor of the deal, it was going to proceed. But how to pay for it needed to be sorted out — now it is.
In recent weeks, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix recommended using money from that account, not American Rescue Plan Act funding as was first discussed because of potential audit issues that could come later.
The hope is to close on the deal by next Friday, Mr. Mix said.
Before the vote Monday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wanted to know whether the operating budget for the municipal golf club was worked out yet and the cost to construct a building to store about 60 golf carts that the city is acquiring.
“We really need to get this in place in March,” Mr. Mix said, adding that all the plans need to be finished for a May opening.
It was not quite the rancorous meeting as last Monday with only about half of last week’s 30 people attending this week’s meeting. Seven residents spoke out against it.
Flower Avenue East resident Scott Garrabrant questioned why the three council members who support the purchase received campaign contributions from the two principals in the deal, Mr. Lundy and P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club.
“So taxpayers have to wonder if there’s something not proper going on with the purchase,” Mr. Garrabrant said.
In his social media postings in recent days, Mayor Smith urged residents to come to the meeting and express their dismay.
Last week, there was an uproar that the three council members barred residents from speaking during the special meeting. It is city practice that public comment doesn’t occur during special meetings, the three council members said.
Mayor Smith tried to allow public participation but he was shot down. He has opposed the $3.4 million price tag, the lack of a financial picture for the golf club and the speed of the deal. Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao first proposed the sale of the golf club in August.
On Friday, Mr. Simao’s attorney sent Mayor Smith a “cease and desist” letter, warning the mayor not to create issues that could cause the deal to fall through.
Mr. Lundy was working a deal to sell the golf club to Mr. Simao, who planned to develop the nine holes for single-family homes before the deal came up with the city.
Mr. Simao has a monetary stake in the deal. He will receive an unspecified amount of money from Mr. Lundy for turning his 18-hole golf course into nine holes.
In the letter, Mr. Simao accused Mayor Smith of violating the city’s code of ethics when he made public a confidential opinion by city attorney Robert J. Slye contending that the city could find itself in legal jeopardy for not requiring an appraisal before finalizing the purchase.
“…you publicly urged that a lawsuit be brought to stop the Closing and cancel the Contract,” according to the letter.
In a Dec. 5 meeting, Mayor Smith mentioned Mr. Slye’s letter that criticized the town of Aurora for not requiring an appraisal when it was making a large purchase of land.
The letter from Mr. Simao’s lawyer also accuses Mayor Smith of libeling and defaming Mr. Simao, although the letter does not indicate how.
The comptroller’s office came up with an opinion in a case involving the village of Aurora stating that the municipality should have obtained two independent appraisals for that purchase.
Mayor Smith contended that the city would be violating the comptroller’s opinion if it does not have an appraisal in its hand before the sale goes through.
For years, the golf club has been the source of legal action by both Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao.
Mr. Lundy will not pursue a potential lawsuit he was considering against the city and council members Ruggiero and Olney, but it does not include a release from any claims made by Mr. Simao.
Mr. Lundy owns holes one through nine of the golf course, while the city possesses the other nine that it has been leasing to him.
Monday’s meeting was Mr. Slye’s last as city attorney after 30 years of service. He’ll be working as principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky.
Mayor Smith and former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. thanked Mr. Slye for all he has done for the city in his three decades of service.
