Watertown has first new zoning laws since 1959

Watertown’s Public Square. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city has its first new zoning laws since 1959.

The City Council on Tuesday night approved the new zoning document, completing 2½ years of work and the first time that Watertown’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written more than six decades ago.

