WATERTOWN — With too many projects and not enough funding, the City Council on Monday took out $3 million for Thompson Park, $2.1 million in city sidewalk improvements and $1 million for Zoo New York from its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The city was a little more than $3.4 million in the hole for projects paid through ARPA funds, so council members had to cut back on some of them.
In a memo to council on Friday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wrote that 57 city projects would cost $25,729,353, but the city received about $22 million from the federal program, leaving a $3,463,625 deficit.
During a Monday night work session, council members went through the list of projects — one by one — to determine which ones had to be cut.
But Councilman Cliff G. Olney lobbied to keep the entire $3.6 million earmarked for Thompson Park, arguing that the projects would bring people to the park and increase city revenues.
In response, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said council members found themselves in the situation with ARPA projects because they made a decision to purchase the Watertown Golf Club.
“Last year, you didn’t know you were going to spend $3.4 million for the golf club,” he said.
During Monday’s discussion, the majority of council agreed to reduce $3 million of the $3.6 million in Thompson Park projects.
They also axed $2.1 million for a new sidewalk improvement program.
The $1 million in zoo funding would create an “Adventure Land” at the back of the zoo. The new area would feature such amenities as a zip line, a climbing wall and natural play areas.
But council members agreed that they should wait to fund the project until the fate of the zoo’s future is decided. Zoo officials have recommended putting together a “Blue Ribbon Panel” to look at the future of the zoo, how it could thrive or whether it should continue to exist.
While going through the ARPA list, council members immediately agreed to keep about $2.3 million water main improvements on Ohio, Burlington and Winslow streets.
Some of the other projects that will continue to receive ARPA money: $300,000 for a new salt storage facility for the Department of Public Works; $500,000 for a new liner for the east reservoir; and $45,000 for a disc golf course and $50,000 for equipment that would create cross-country trails in Thompson Park.
Among the other projects that were cut: $350,000 for a golf cart storage building; $120,000 in improvements at the South Massey Street fire station; $200,000 to study a new location for the public works department; $150,000 for trail and vegetation management improvements along the Black River at Factory Square.
