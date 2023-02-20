WATERTOWN — The city’s 2½ years of work on new zoning laws should be completed on Tuesday night.
WATERTOWN — The city’s 2½ years of work on new zoning laws should be completed on Tuesday night.
The City Council could vote on the zoning document at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
“It’s been a lot of work over the past 2½ years,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
It’s the first time that the city’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written in 1959.
The city worked on the blueprint for the future for more than two years, holding open houses to explain the plan to the public, discussing it with City Council and publicizing it in local news outlets.
Saratoga Springs consultant Elan Planning & Design guided the city through the process.
The city is updating its decades-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2019.
The new document creates an entirely new zoning map that cuts the number of districts from a dozen to eight.
The new ordinance would be a “form-based code” that looks at appearance and dimension, rather than “use” under the existing ordinance.
On Tuesday night, council members will go through the state-required environmental review to determine its impact and to give residents another chance to provide their input during a public hearing.
The rewrite proposes cutting three residential districts, A, B and C, to one.
In January, the planning board approved the document, but six residents expressed concerns about allowing duplexes throughout the city.
Mr. Lumbis expects some people will attend the public hearing to try to convince council to eliminate that provision in the city’s zoning rewrite.
But he pointed out that the new zoning laws will not allow buildings with three or more apartments in areas where there are now only single-family homes.
The public hearing is at 7:15 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
