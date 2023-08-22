WATERTOWN — City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III insists that new fees charged to people living outside of the city is driving down attendance at the city’s two pools this summer.
Olney recently talked to a lifeguard at the Thompson Park pool who told him that children are regularly being turned away from using the pool because they can’t prove they’re city residents or don’t have the $3 fee.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said, stressing that he voted against the fees that were established during this spring’s budget deliberations.
The lifeguard told him that turning away kids from the pool “happens more than I like,” according to the councilman.
Earlier this week, a woman visiting friends in the Thousand Islands was at the park with her family and decided not to swim in the pool because they didn’t want to pay the fee. Instead, they hung out at the nearby splash pad.
One man told him that he and his four children like going to the city pool, but it costs $12 a day for them to go swimming in the Thompson Park pool.
“It’s deterring attendance,” Olney said.
He also brought up the pool fees at Monday night’s council meeting.
In response to the councilman’s inquiry, interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard said he was surprised to find out that kids are being required to produce identification to prove they’re a city resident or have to pay the $3 fee. Children don’t normally possess identification, he stressed. The city could end up facing legal action for the way that the pool fees are handled for children, he warned.
“I think we have to look into this,” Bullard said. “I would hate to have some kind of lawsuit filed by somebody’s family.”
This summer, the city started charging fees for people living outside of Watertown. The fees went into effect on July 18, a few weeks after the two pools opened for the summer.
The fees are $3 for a daily rate, $2 a person for the group rate, $30 for a season pass for an individual, $90 for a season pass for a family of four and $15 for each additional person.
After the subject came up on Monday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith asked City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to look into what’s happening. Mix said Tuesday that he was going to talk parks and recreation superintendent Scott M. Weller about the situation.
Final tallies for pool attendance will be put together once the season ends. The city operates pools at Thompson Park and the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Alteri Pool at the fairgrounds will close for the season on Friday, while the Thompson Park pool is closing on Labor Day, Sept. 4.
