WATERTOWN — This fall’s election is shaping up to be the first time in the city’s history that two women will be running for mayor.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, 62, announced on Tuesday afternoon that she’s running for the four-year position. Last week, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce announced her candidacy.
So far, no other candidates have come forward to run.
While it appears to be a historic election for the city — they are believed to be just the third and fourth women to seek the position — Councilwoman Ruggiero didn’t mention that fact during her 30-minute speech before friends, family members and supporters at the Paddock Arcade.
“I believe I’m the best candidate for the position,” she said later. “It’s not about gender. I just happen to be a woman.”
Councilwoman Ruggiero said that she’d provide a different type of leadership if she’s elected.
She told supporters that she has the temperament and capabilities for the position, stressing that she’s been involved in many organizations in leadership roles that have gotten her ready to be the next mayor.
She would build bridges with Jefferson County officials, Fort Drum, local groups and the business community, the councilwoman said.
Calling it “three disastrous years,” she criticized Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith for not being a leader, accusing of him of being “condescending, negative and mean to council members, staff and the general public.”
She also claimed it’s wrong how he has continued to sabotage the city’s recent purchase of the Watertown Golf Club, that his tactics could prevent it from becoming a success.
The mayor should be someone who would champion Watertown and offer many opportunities for people who live, work and play in the city, she said.
It’s time for a change in Watertown, she said.
“We also need a mayor who knows how to enforce the rules, not break the rules,” she said.
While he’s not on the ballot in November, Mayor Smith remains a campaign issue, she said, accusing Councilwoman Compo Pierce and the mayor of being joined at the hip as elected officials.
He’s endorsing Councilwoman Compo Pierce and has become her mentor, Councilwoman Ruggiero said. Her opponent has voted with the mayor on almost every issue that has come before council since he was sworn into office three years ago, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
The two political allies were opposed to repairing the pools at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and at North Elementary School.
“A mayor should be a cheerleader for the city and not oppose assets,” she told her supporters.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she “had a vision” how constructing a new pool and bathhouse would become a community asset, stressing that it had its best season in its history with more than 21,000 visitors last summer.
Both the mayor and Councilwoman Compo Pierce also agreed on selling the fire department’s rescue truck two years ago.
She mentioned how that decision impacted the situation with a serious crash on Arsenal Street when the fire department didn’t have the right tools to free a man from a pickup and had to call for help from another department.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she helped put a plan in place to get a new rescue truck.
“I want the residents of Watertown to know that I believe in public safety and that it is very important that we have the right people, and the right staff amounts in our police and fire departments,” she said.
Much of her speech on Tuesday defended her support for purchasing the golf club. She accused Councilwoman Compo Pierce of spreading negativism about the deal that is hurting its success, just as the mayor has done.
She also denied her opponent’s accusation that the deal lacked transparency. Councilwoman Compo Pierce attended two executive sessions about the golf club, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
However, her opponent failed to show up to a crucial meeting — also attended by City Manager Kenneth A. Mix — to find out about financial information about the golf club, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
“My opponent said she had a work commitment. The mayor didn’t attend either. I did because I wanted to learn what the meeting was about and to be informed,” she said.
Despite heated opposition, the purchase of the 64 acres of the golf club was the right decision — it protects that city-owned parkland from other development forever, she said.
“If you accept the call to leadership, you must be willing to be misunderstood, criticized, opposed, accused and even rejected,” she said.
As a political newcomer, Councilwoman Ruggiero was first elected in 2017. She was reelected four years later. She’s now the senior council member.
The two mayoral candidates are in a position to make Watertown history.
Four years ago, Allison I. Crossman was the first woman to seek the office in almost 25 years when she lost in a three-way race to Mayor Smith. During the mid-1990s, first-term Councilwoman Rita McCarthy lost her bid to become the first Watertown mayor when she was defeated by Jeffrey E. Graham.
