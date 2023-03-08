WATERTOWN — This fall’s election is shaping up to be the first time in the city’s history that two women will be running for mayor.

Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, 62, announced on Tuesday afternoon that she’s running for the four-year position. Last week, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce announced her candidacy.

