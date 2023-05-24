GOUVERNEUR — Frederick A. “Freddy” Wing’s murder charge has been dismissed, marking a significant milestone in his fight for justice. The case, which initially carried the weight of a life sentence, has now been resolved, granting Mr. Wing a clean slate and absolving him of any criminal history.

Mr. Wing, 22, was arrested on Feb. 11, accused of stabbing to death 72-year-old Ronald E. “Huck” Durham, who was a close friend to Mr. Wing. Mr. Durham’s body had been found that morning in East Riverside Cemetery with a single stab wound to the neck, across the street from Mr. Wing’s residence.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.