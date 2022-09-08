Repairs to Court St. bridge to start soon

Traffic passes through the intersection at the Court Street bridge in Watertown in February. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The same construction company that built the Court Street bridge 29 years ago will soon start working on major repairs of the steel structure.

A construction crew from Tioga Construction, Herkimer, will use jackhammers to remove concrete and then put a new deck on the bridge over the Black River.

