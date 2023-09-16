LOWVILLE – The village’s North State Street was flooded with people like Lyn Daker for the annual Cream Cheese Festival on Saturday.
Daker, who lives in Lewis County and attended with family members, said she wanted to come out to spend time with her grandkids and see the activities.
She said she comes to the event about every other year.
“We like small town community events and festivals,” she said. “It brings the community together and there’s always something new and interesting and you meet neighbors that you see a couple times a year.”
Unlike Daker who had been to the festival before, Sue Grower made the trip from the Boonville area to see what the festival was all about.
“I love it so far, the bands are awesome. So far I can’t even make up my mind on what foods to eat,” she said.
She also said it’s a nice thing to do before the weather gets too cold.
Jeremiah S. Papineau, the festival’s committee chairman said that the day is simply all about cream cheese.
A giant cheesecake was made for the event, one that weighs around 2,000 pounds.
“It’s a great thing that brings a lot of people to the community,” he said.
People have come from all over to the festival in years prior including Canada, New York City region, Pennsylvania and all over New England, Papineau said.
“I think the local leaders, the officials, they understand that this brings people into the community,” he said. “It gives everyone an opportunity to see what Lowville and Lewis County have to offer… We bring them in the door and hopefully get them educated on what happens in Lewis County.”
This year was the 18th year for the event.
Papineau thanked the volunteers who took the time to make the day happen.
“You can have as many vendors as you like, you can have as many performers as you like, but if you don’t have people to really lend a hand and all pitch in, you can’t have a great event,” he said.
Some, like Tapanga Hazzard Mono, are hoping to start new traditions with their newborn children.
Hazzard Mono said it was the first chance she had to bring her baby, Nash, to the festival.
“It’s my baby’s first year, and I just wanted to experience the festival,” she said.
Anita McEvoy, owner of Nova’s Bakery, was set up on the street and said this was their first time coming to the festival, as it’s only their second year in business.
“This is the biggest event that we’ve done, so for us, it’s pretty important,” she said.
They attend different events throughout the year, so McEvoy said that people looking for something to pick up for their pets can do so by checking their Facebook page.
Nova’s Bakery sells handmade dog treats, and other pet toys.
She also said this was their first time at the Cream Cheese Festival, either as a festival-goer or a business owner.
“I love how well organized it is, especially from a vendor’s standpoint,” she said. “Good mood, a good atmosphere, it looks like everyone is having a good time.”
Planning in earnest for next year’s event will start in the coming months, Papineau said.
