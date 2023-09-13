LOWVILLE — The annual Cream Cheese Festival will return to historic downtown Lowville, in the heart of Lewis County on Saturday.
The free-admission event — which will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant, Kraft Heinz, which produces Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
Lowville native Beth Hall, co-host of 7News This Morning on WWNY-TV and FOX 28, will again serve as emcee for the event, kicking off festivities from the Main Stage on North State Street at noon. Musical entertainment for that stage, coordinated by Jasyn Griffin, will begin at 11 a.m.
“We’re excited to be back with this amazing community event,” said festival chairman Jeremiah S. Papineau. “We have amazing people — all who volunteer their time — to put this event together year after year.”
The big attraction to the festival is the giant cheesecake created by Kraft Heinz.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kraft Heinz provided single-serve Philadelphia Cheesecake cups.
“That was awesome but when we got back to having the giant cheesecake last year, the community was re-energized,” Papineau said.
Nick Turnbull, plant manager for the Kraft Heinz facility in Lowville, said in a news release that he was proud to announce the continuation of the giant cheesecake.
The giant cheesecake will be unveiled at the Lowville Fire Hall across from the main stage during opening ceremonies.
In 2013, Lowville was recognized as home of the World’s Largest Cheesecake by Guinness World Records. That year, the festival welcomed a representative from Guinness who certified that the cheesecake made by the plant on Utica Boulevard was indeed the world’s largest.
The massive creation weighed 6,900 pounds — more than 2,000 pounds heavier than the prior mark of 4,703 set in 2009 by a Kraft Foods plant in the country of Mexico.
In addition to entertainment at the main stage on North State Street, musical entertainment will be offered at the veterans stage next to American Legion Post 162 on Parkway Drive.
“We’ve got another stellar line-up for both stages, coordinated by Jasyn, offering something for everyone,” Papineau said. “It’s a great mix of local performers and others from outside our region that people will recognize.”
As always, this year’s event will include food, entertainment, a wide array of vendors, the traditional recipe contest and the Children’s Discovery Park, featuring attractions by Adventures in Climbing in Veterans Memorial Park along Parkway Drive.
The Children’s Discovery Park is the only portion of the festival that charges admission.
At a cost of $10 per child, Children’s Discovery Park gives children and an accompanying adult access to attractions all day and choice of popcorn, cotton candy or snow cone for the child.
The cost of admission for the Children’s Discovery Park increased this year for the first time since it was first offered many years ago.
“We’ve held steady the cost of admission to the Children’s Discovery Park for many, many years but we realized it was finally time to increase the cost as the cost for all things have gone up over the years,” Papineau said. “It’s still a great value for all-day access to the attractions we have there, thanks to our friends at Adventures in Climbing.”
Due to the lack of a games coordinator, the festival will not include the wacky contests which were part the event pre-pandemic.
“It’s the unfortunate reality that comes with this being an entirely volunteer-run festival,” Papineau said. “We hope to bring back this piece of the event in the future.”
One of the most popular events at the festival is its annual recipe contest.
Those wishing to participate may still pick up six free packages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese at the Lowville Kraft Heinz facility, 7388 Utica Blvd., noon to 4 p.m. today. Those picking up cream cheese from Kraft Heinz facility must furnish a copy of their recipe upon pick-up.
Points in the judging are weighted — the most points are awarded for the taste component, the next highest points are awarded in creativity and the fewest points are awarded for presentation.
Entries must be delivered to the recipe contest booth inside the Lowville Fire Department between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday. Parking is available in the Lowville Free Library lot during drop-off hours, with access to the fire hall available via the rear entry doorway on Parkway Drive.
Displays are limited to a 2-by-2-foot area on the table and only the registration number should be visible on an entry. Electrical outlets will be available.
All entries must be prepared with Philadelphia Cream Cheese and any recipe submitted becomes the property of Kraft Heinz.
Entries must be picked up by 2 p.m. the day of the contest. Kraft Heinz is not responsible for any dish not picked up that day.
This year’s contest will have both dessert and non-dessert categories with cash prizes awarded.
Those wishing to register for the recipe contest must send an email in advance to the Cream Cheese Festival Committee to creamcheesefestival@gmail.com or call 315-748-6361.
There will be parking available with a shuttle service from Lewis County Fairgrounds, Bostwick Street. Due to a paving project at Tops Plaza, that venue will not be available. A shuttle service at a cost of $1 each way, with exact change requested, is available through Birnie Bus and Lewis County Public Transportation. Parking remains free but donations to the Lewis County Agricultural Society will be appreciated.
“We’re very grateful to our friends at the Lewis County Agricultural Society,” Papineau said. “When they learned of our situation, they stepped up to help, just as they do every year in many other aspects with our festival. They really epitomize the word community.”
Motorists should take note that Parkway Drive and North State Street, from the main intersection at Dayan Street and Shady Avenue to Bostwick Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, to accommodate the festival. During that time, motorists will be directed to a detour route.
Since its inception in 2005, the festival has earned recognition from the travel website Tripadvisor as one of the top 10 wackiest summer festivals in 2011 and 2012. It has also received a similar designation from The Weather Channel.
Over the years, the festival has expanded from just North State Street to Parkway Drive and over to American Legion Post 162, which has taken on a larger role in working with the festival each year. Through the coordination of American Legion Post 162 Commander C. Lee Hinkleman, soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division volunteer in great numbers.
“We are extremely grateful each year for their volunteering and look forward to having them back again this year,” Papineau said. “Their help demonstrates their commitment to the community they live in and we’re very happy to have them here.”
Papineau added that volunteers are always needed for this event and those interested should reach out via email to the Cream Cheese Festival Committee.
Platinum sponsors this year include Kraft Heinz, Marks Farms, Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union, WWNY-TV 7News/Fox28/MeTV, the Lewis County Agricultural Society, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, the Lowville Business Association and the village of Lowville.
For more information about the Cream Cheese Festival or to volunteer, visit www.creamcheesefestival.com or contact committee chairman Jeremiah S. Papineau via email at creamcheesefestival@gmail.com or call 315-748-6361 and leave a message.
