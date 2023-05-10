WATERTOWN — Two nonprofit organizations with a combined 96 years of service to the north country announced Wednesday that they will merge operations.
Credo Center for the Treatment of Addiction and Transitional Living Services of Northern New York said in statement that the agencies have been collaborating more closely for the past few years and started working under an affiliation agreement in April 2022, now leading to the merger that is expected to be completed by Jan. 1.
John C. Wilson, Credo’s executive director, will serve as chief executive officer of the new entity, while Maureen P. Cean, TLS’s executive director, will become the organization’s chief operating officer. No employee will be laid off as a result of the consolidation and the agencies’ leadership teams said the new entity will add to its staff.
“This opportunity is very exciting,” Ms. Cean said in the statement. “Working with clients with co-occurring disorders can be very challenging. The TLS staff is eager to move forward with comprehensive care for mental health and substance use disorders housed together under one roof.”
“We are pleased to announce the marriage of Credo and TLS into what we want to call the premier provider of behavioral health and housing services in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties,” Mr. Wilson said. “The coming together of our two organizations is not one due to financial despair but about the people we serve and the people we employ. It is imperative to have no wrong door to care, and we aim to provide that!”
Credo’s primary mission is to treat people with substance abuse disorders, while TLS’s is to help people with serious mental illnesses. The agencies note, however, that both groups serve not only much of the same demographic population, but also the same clients, as issues of mental health, substance abuse disorder and housing insecurity are often connected.
The agencies said they believe they will better serve all their clients as a result of the merger through an integrated approach to diagnosing their needs and offering programs to help clients live more independently while addressing their problems. The new entity will offer all the programs from the two organizations, encompassing mental health counseling, substance abuse disorder treatment, residential placement services and chronic care management.
The agencies note that the merger is not due to any financial difficulties as both Credo and TLS are financially healthy. They say organizations in rural communities, particularly social service agencies, often must pool resources to maximize their effectiveness. For example, since July 2021, the two agencies have shared a chief financial officer, Jordan Jones.
They say the merger will also help both organizations with securing necessary finances. Rather than having two nonprofit groups competing for the same funding from public and private sources, the new entity can apply for a broader range of grants due to its expanded services.
Credo, founded in 1973, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, while TLS, founded in 1977, celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2022.
A rebranding committee is working on a new name for the entity as well as a plan for marketing its services. Each organization will have equal representation on the board of the new entity. Officers of the board following the merger have been selected, but the full membership of the board has not yet been determined.
