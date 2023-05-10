WATERTOWN — Two nonprofit organizations with a combined 96 years of service to the north country announced Wednesday that they will merge operations.

Credo Center for the Treatment of Addiction and Transitional Living Services of Northern New York said in statement that the agencies have been collaborating more closely for the past few years and started working under an affiliation agreement in April 2022, now leading to the merger that is expected to be completed by Jan. 1.

