Croghan Citizen of the Year honored

After more than two years of interruption the Croghan Lions had the opportunity to honor its 2020 Citizen Of The Year, Janine Mattimore. ‘It is often stated that it takes a village however if a village does not have willing servants, nothing gets done,’ said a Lions spokesperson. ‘Mrs. Mattimore is the definition of servant leader. She has always had her finger on the pulse of the community. She knows who has needs, but more importantly how to address those needs.’ The Lions expressed thanks to the Ritz girls and the many friends and family who helped us to properly recognize the Citizen of the Year, pictured here with Croghan Lions Club president, Todd Lighthall. Photo submitted
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.