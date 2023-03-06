CROGHAN — Following in the tradition of Blessing Boxes and Little Libraries, a local artist has erected a Tiny Art Gallery at her George Street home.

Artist Connie Noftsier creates unique hand embroidered sculptures of nature, mushrooms, wood land flowers, moss and moths which she sells through her gallery — Connie Noftsier Studio, also home to her other business, All Things Beautiful Bed & Breakfast.

