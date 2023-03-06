CROGHAN — Following in the tradition of Blessing Boxes and Little Libraries, a local artist has erected a Tiny Art Gallery at her George Street home.
Artist Connie Noftsier creates unique hand embroidered sculptures of nature, mushrooms, wood land flowers, moss and moths which she sells through her gallery — Connie Noftsier Studio, also home to her other business, All Things Beautiful Bed & Breakfast.
“I was looking to do something to enrich my community with art,” Ms. Noftsier said of why she created the curbside gallery. “When I saw our local Little Library, I thought what if I put art in to exchange instead of books?”
She decided to repurpose an old wood stove oven as her “gallery.”
As with little libraries, a sign in the gallery encourages visitors to leave a piece of art and take a piece of art.
Originally, the art in the small gallery is mainly the artist’s pieces but she hopes that others will stop by and share their work.
“So far they are my artworks, except a piece of pottery my daughter contributed, but with a little warmer weather and sharing of the idea I hope it is exchanged daily,” Ms. Noftsier said a couple days after the start of the gallery. “I’ll share on Facebook when new pieces come in. It’s all free and fun. I can’t wait to see what people leave.”
When the gallery opened, Ms. Noftsier included a few of her paintings and embroidered sculptures.
Having learned to embroider as a child, she started creating sculptures from the needlework about three years ago.
“I saw a sculptural mushroom on Instagram and had to try it,” she said. “I loved the challenge of thinking 3D, creating my own patterns and learning new stitches to get the look I want.”
She strives to make the details of the subject as close as possible to the natural model.
“Getting the intricate details of the subject to be as close to the natural in color, size and characteristics has been important to me,” she said. “I have mushrooms, wildflowers, butterflies and lots of moss that I’ve created.”
In addition, the versatile artist makes aerial landscapes and sonograms with embroidery.
“Needle felting and watercolor are secondary mediums I enjoy,” she said. “But really a little of everything.”
The artist believes art is an important aspect of life.
“I believe art is very important to our mental health, to slow down, relax and de-stress,” she said. “It can be a social activity with a friend, like an art class, or a meditative activity to bring healing and joy personally. Making and sharing, uplifting and encouraging others and yourself through art is so rewarding.”
She encourages people to explore art by taking a class.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.