CROGHAN — With bright sunny skies and mild temperatures people flooded to the village Saturday for the second annual Maple & Mistletoe celebration.
The event was organized by Croghan community volunteers to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer on Small Business Saturday.
The family-fun event featured a Christmas parade, a petting zoo, food, artisans and crafters throughout the village.
“The committee is so pleased with all of the people from near and far that came,” said Becky Knight, event committee member. “They ran out of fried dough by the time the parade was done. The vendors did well — we’re hoping next year will be even bigger. We had beautiful weather today and what an amazing day for our wonderful little village.”
Many businesses and organizations participated with food and items for sale.
There were crafters and artisans in selling their wares at the Croghan Fair Department, Maple Museum and at various businesses. The Railway Historical Society of Northern New York sold hot dogs at the Croghan Train Depot. St. Stephens Church had several fundraisers — selling fried dough and cotton candy, serving lunch and conducting a silent auction.
The church’s fried bread dough was a big hit. Using dough provided by Vinnie’s Pizzeria, the parishioners sold out of the sweet treat by the time the parade ended.
Several one-of-a-kind hand turned bowls by Tracy Pominville continue to be up for bid in a silent auction which will now be available online until 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The wooden items were made from a silver maple that stood beside St. Stephen’s Church for more than 100 years. To place a bid, go to the St. Stephen’s Silver Maple Bowls Auction event on Facebook.
Funds raised will be used for the church’s restoration.
The porch at the Basselin House was packed with a basket raffle and bake sale along with a donation box for health and beauty and cleaning supplies for the Croghan Food Pantry. There was also a book swap, provided by the Beaver River Central School Literacy Team, and the opportunity to visit Santa.
Ice cream might not be the treat of choice normally in November, but during Maple & Mistletoe, Good Ol’ Wishy’s counter was two deep with people waiting for a serving of maple milkshakes, maple sundaes, soft serve or other ice cream treats.
There was also a petting zoo sponsored by Carthage Savings and Loan.
There were many first-time visitors to the second annual Maple & Mistletoe.
While visiting her parents, Caitlin Allen of Central Square brought her 2-year-old daughter Olivia to the holiday event.
“We enjoyed the parade,” said Ms. Allen, noting it was her daughter’s first parade.
Tracy Duffer of Lowville said her family had a day of holiday preparation and celebration, having picked up a fresh cut Christmas tree prior to coming to Maple & Mistletoe. She brought her son, Cayden, 3, to visit Santa and purchased some fried bread dough.
“I can’t believe the number of people here,” she said. “This is great for Croghan.”
Cayden told Santa he wanted a Thomas Train and then headed over to the Croghan Depot Museum to see some real trains.
Jessie Chartrand of Kirschnerville came for the second year.
“It was a lot colder last year,” she said. “I love it. Seeing the community out is a great thing.”
From her catbird seat on the porch of the Basselin House, Ellen “Kee” Proulx, described as “a Croghan Staple,” could see the parade and all the people coming and going along Main Street during Maple & Mistletoe — with many stopping to visit.
“I’m so happy they are doing this,” she said. “I’m so happy so many people came out.”
