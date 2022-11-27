Crow hazing scheduled tonight, Tuesday in city

Crows take flight after roosting in trees near downtown Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists will be back tonight and Tuesday night for a third time to try to remove flocks of crows that roost at night in the city.

City officials strongly encourage residents to report crow sightings to Loomacres Wildlife Management at www.airportwildlife.com/crows.html.

