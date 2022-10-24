WATERTOWN — A consultant will be in the city on Wednesday to haze crows flocks that roost in trees during the winter.
Loomacres Management, Warnerville, will conduct its first efforts of the season to move crows out of the city.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — A consultant will be in the city on Wednesday to haze crows flocks that roost in trees during the winter.
Loomacres Management, Warnerville, will conduct its first efforts of the season to move crows out of the city.
City officials strongly encourage residents to report crow sightings to Loomacres Wildlife Management at www.airportwildlife.com/crows.html. Reports over the next 48 hours will greatly assist hazing efforts.
Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report, so sightings reported on or immediately before harassment nights are especially valuable to biologists in the field.
That information allows Loomacres to identify major roost locations and strategically target these parts of the city.
You do not need to fill out every field in the reporting form to submit your report; only those fields marked as required by a red asterisk.
If you do not know some of the particular data points requested, such as GPS coordinates or wind, feel free to leave those fields blank.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.