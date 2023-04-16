Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Amber Skyy controls the microphone at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam on April 16 during a drag brunch hosted by Potsdam Pride, SLC Arts, and Planned Parenthood of the North Country. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times.
Performer Amber Skyy gets the audience to clap to the music on Sunday during a drag brunch hosted by Potsdam Pride, SLC Arts, and Planned Parenthood of the North Country at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam. Photos by Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Performers make a curtain call Sunday at the end of a drag brunch hosted by Potsdam Pride, SLC Arts, and Planned Parenthood of the North Country at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Performer Amber Skyy visits with the audience at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam on Sunday before the start of a drag brunch. Photos by Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Amber Skyy controls the microphone at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam on April 16 during a drag brunch hosted by Potsdam Pride, SLC Arts, and Planned Parenthood of the North Country. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times.
Performer Velvet Fist collects tips as she performs at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam during Sunday’s drag brunch. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
The audience reacts at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam on Sunday as Velvet Fist performs during the drag brunch. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
POTSDAM — Potsdam Pride brought drag queens from around New York, two of whom had local connections, for a pair of sold-out brunch performances at a packed Jernabi Coffeehouse on Sunday morning and afternoon.
Potsdam Pride and SLC Arts held the show as a fundraiser for their upcoming Pride Festival in June, also raising money for Planned Parenthood of the North Country. Jernabi closed to the public and their staff served food and drinks. Potsdam Pride coordinator Rebecca L. Donnelly was pleased with the turnout and the audience response to the performances.
“It was fantastic! The audience had a blast,” she said. We had some really great response from people just looking for something else like this to do.”
Ms. Skyy, formerly of Massena and now of Watertown, has been performing drag shows for 23 years, and has won 24 titles performing around New York state. Joining her were Drea Mars of Fort Drum, Scarlett Skyy of Syracuse and Velvet Fist, formerly of Hammond and now of Rochester.
Amber Skyy said she picked the trio because they’re talented up-and-comers on the drag scene.
“For being a first-time pride event in Potsdam, I thought would be great to bring some entertainers who started out and have grown into bigger role models,” she said. “I do different casts wherever I go. I like to keep it fresh.
“Potsdam Pride, they’re doing it to get the community involved, and especially the youth to be comfortable with who they are.”
The four performers did three routines each of lip synching and dancing, with different costumes each time. The audience members gave performers $1 bills while they did each of their acts.
“They’re always spending so much money on makeup and constantly coming up with new costumes,” Ms. Donnelly said.
The morning show was kept PG-rated. Since no children showed up for the second show in the afternoon, Ms. Skyy was more uninhibited and threw in a few dirty jokes as she bantered with the adult audience and introduced performers. The musical routines were the same for both shows. The audience responded positively, clapping and cheering on and laughing with the drag queens for every second of their 12 numbers.
Ms. Mars opened the show to a remix of Bulletproof by La Roux, a British musician who has become an icon among the LGBTQ community. Scarlett Skyy performed a number where she did full cartwheels in high heels through the performers’ space, which cut down the middle of the audience. Ms. Fist featured a costume with helium-filled balloons tied to a wig while she performed an animate dance routine. A highlight was Amber Skyy dressed in a habit, taking mock swigs of liquor from a flask with a cross on it, while doing a suite of four songs from the 1992 movie “Sister Act” where Whoopi Goldberg plays a soul singer who becomes goes into hiding as a nun.
Following the show, the four queens said they were thrilled to see such a positive response to a drag show in this region of the state.
“In every nook and cranny of the north country, you wouldn’t think you’d find stuff like this. We are here and we’re not going anywhere,” Ms. Fist said. “I’ve never done a drag this far north. It’s great to see there’s a community here.”
Ms. Donnelly told the quartet “you’ve made our work for the last nine months feel like its all worthwhile.
Those sitting in the audience said they were there to have fun while supporting Potsdam Pride and the larger LGBTQ community and also Planned Parenthood of the North Country.
“I wish there were more (drag shows) in the Canton-Potsdam area,” Tracy L. Fisher said.
“It’s not like we have a bevy of choices in the north country,” Dan M. Look said.
“I just think [Planned Parenthood] provides so many important services for women and other people in the north country. They provide a lot of health care,” Autumn E. McCarthy said.
“Potsdam Pride, I follow them and support them. We love supporting LGBTQIA (people) in the community here,” Laura A. Brown said.
The Potsdam Pride festival, slated for June 8 to 10, will include a drag show hosted by Amber Skyy on June 9 at Pine Street Arena.
“I have a very diverse lineup coming up,” she said. It will include drag queens, a drag king, a bio queen and a champion pole dancer. A bio queen is a woman who dresses in the same outfits as a drag queen. The pride fest will also include an adult prom at Potsdam High School on June 10.
Ms. Donnelly said Potsdam Pride formed within the last year. She described it as “a group of friends who came together last summer after seeing local pride fests.” She said they were particularly inspired by the Small Town Pride event in Malone. She said they “want to work on putting together purely social events that are not fundraisers. They’ve recently hosted a skating party in Canton and a Pride Hike at Lampson Falls.
In the nearer future, Potsdam Pride is hosting a Rainbow Run 5K on May 6 in Canton, which will also raise funds for the June festival.
More information on the organization and its events can be found at potsdampride.org or on its Facebook page.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.