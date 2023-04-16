POTSDAM — Potsdam Pride brought drag queens from around New York, two of whom had local connections, for a pair of sold-out brunch performances at a packed Jernabi Coffeehouse on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Potsdam Pride and SLC Arts held the show as a fundraiser for their upcoming Pride Festival in June, also raising money for Planned Parenthood of the North Country. Jernabi closed to the public and their staff served food and drinks. Potsdam Pride coordinator Rebecca L. Donnelly was pleased with the turnout and the audience response to the performances.

Performer Amber Skyy gets the audience to clap to the music on Sunday during a drag brunch hosted by Potsdam Pride, SLC Arts, and Planned Parenthood of the North Country at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam. Photos by Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Performer Drea Mars interacts with the audience on Sunday in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Performers make a curtain call Sunday at the end of a drag brunch hosted by Potsdam Pride, SLC Arts, and Planned Parenthood of the North Country at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
