D. MacArthur Johnson and Monique White

D. MacArthur “Macky” Johnson and Monique White were married on July 13, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam, with the Rev. Stephen Rocker officiating.
The groom was given in marriage by his mother, Hiroko Maruyama. The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Ann and Robert White.
Attending the couple were Natalie Mazzotta, sister of the bride; and Patton Johnson, brother of the groom. Scripture readings were offered by the bride’s uncle, Stephen Valley, and the groom’s sister, Angela Johnson. Charles White and Abe Johnson served as ushers. Music was provided by Dr. Lonel Woods and Janet Larsen.
A reception was held at the Stables at Windy Point, Potsdam, with music provided by Northbound. A following day, a picnic was held at the home of the bride’s parents on the St. Regis River, Parishville.
The couple resides in Ocean Beach, San Diego, Calif.
