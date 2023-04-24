WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country, in cooperation with its county partners and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be sponsoring five free household hazardous waste collection days this spring and fall to help residents in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties safely dispose of certain hazardous materials.
The collection days will be May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building; June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon in Watertown at the Jefferson County Highway Garage; Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon in Lowville at the Lewis County Transfer Station; Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building; and Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon in Watertown at the Jefferson County Highway Garage.
Items such as leftover solvents, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil-based paints, latex paints and aerosol cans that still have product in them will be accepted, as well as fluorescent light tubes. Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, tires, construction debris and explosives will not be accepted. Electronic waste (televisions, computers) will not be accepted, but can be recycled at most county transfer stations.
Leftover paint, both latex and oil-based, will be accepted and recycled. If you don’t want to wait for a collection event, residents can now recycle their unwanted paint year-round through a nonprofit organization called Paint Care. Through the Paint Care program, several paint retailers — although not all — in the tri-county area will accept leftover paint for recycling. Check www.paintcare.org for details and locations. Empty paint cans of either type should be dried out and disposed of in the trash.
In addition, unwanted or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications from residential households will be collected by law enforcement at the Canton and Watertown events.
The collection events are open to residential households only; waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
For a complete listing of what will be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days, please visit www.northcountryrecycles.org. There you can also find tips on how to dispose of items that will not be accepted at the events.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.