Tri-county collection days planned for household hazardous waste

WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country, in cooperation with its county partners and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be sponsoring five free household hazardous waste collection days this spring and fall to help residents in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties safely dispose of certain hazardous materials.

The collection days will be May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building; June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon in Watertown at the Jefferson County Highway Garage; Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon in Lowville at the Lewis County Transfer Station; Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building; and Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon in Watertown at the Jefferson County Highway Garage.

