MASSENA — Daniel E. and Linda V. (Toth) Case, 89 Jefferson Ave., will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on June 24.
Mr. Case, son of Donald R. and Catherine A. (Loftus) Case, and Linda V. Toth, daughter of Joseph J. and Rose J. (Stucz) Toth, were married on June 24, 1972, at St. Mary’s Church, Massena, with the Rev. Donald Roberts officiating.
Best man was Alan “Rocky” Rochefort, Massena, friend of the groom; matron of honor was Sharron R. Gaebel, Watertown, sister of the bride; and maid of honor was Dianna L. Alfano, Ponce Inlet, Fla., sister of the bride. The bride wore her mother’s wedding gown.
The couple began dating in high school and married shortly after they finished their studies at Fordham University (Mr. Case) and SUNY Potsdam (Mrs. Case).
They both began their careers as teachers. Mr. Case went on to be principal of Sacred Heart School, Massena, before working as an accountant at SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, before taking his role as treasurer of the Village of Massena, retiring in 2012.
Mrs. Case was a loving caregiver for the couple’s six children for the early years of their marriage. When their children were a bit older, she went back to work as a substitute teacher in the Massena Central School District and retired in 2011.
Mr. and Mrs. Case spent many years active in the Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s Church while finding joy in the various sporting, musical, academic, and work-related endeavors of their six children.
These days, Dan and Linda enjoy the company of their six adult children, their in-laws, and their 12 grandchildren: Angela C. and Joseph H. Croscup, Dedham, Mass. (Owen, Brian and Sadie); Carol E. and Michael E. Hancock, Saratoga Springs, (Ian, Daniel and James); Emily K. and Brian C. Kadehjian, Dedham, Mass. (Matthew and Max); Thomas E. and Cherie M. Case, Hebron, Conn. (Thomas and Lucas); Michael J. and Kristen M. Case, Boca Raton, Fla. (Michaela and Brianna); and Mary E. and Shawn M. Cordwell, Massena.
The immediate family will celebrate the couple’s golden anniversary at a gathering in July.
