DAR names Good Citizens winners
The LeRay de Chaumont Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of the 2019 Good Citizens Award and Scholarship contest. Winners, front to back, are Olivia Patterson, Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville; Emma Spaulding, Copenhagen Central School; Jacob Hopkins, Faith Fellowship Christian School, Watertown; Peyton Sammons, LaFargeville Central School; Morgan Aubel, Lowville Academy and Central School; Skylar Matice, Sackets Harbor Central School; Chance Ives, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton; and Simon Stratton, Watertown High School. Winners not pictured are Samuel Felicia, Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay; Shun Lei Win, Indian River Central School, Philadelphia; and Abigail Piddock, South Jefferson Central School, Adams.

