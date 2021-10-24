POTSDAM — Darcy L. Wilson and Robert A. Burns were married at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Crystal Berryman was her mother’s matron of honor. Robert Wilson Jr., son of the bride, was best man.
Mrs. Burns, daughter of Maxine M. Currier, Potsdam, and the late Wayne A. Currier, graduated in 1988 from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Norwood; in 1996 from SUNY Canton with an associate degree in accounting; and in 1998 from Clarkson University, Potsdam, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is the office manager for Pinto Mucenski Hooper VanHouse and Co., Potsdam.
Mr. Burns, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roddy A. Burns, Lisbon, graduated in 1995 from Madrid-Waddington Central School, Madrid. He is co-owner of Burns Construction.
Mr. and Mrs. Burns with to thank the friends and family who attended the ceremony.
