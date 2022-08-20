Deadline nearing for 9/11 volunteer filings

Firefighters walk toward one of the towers at the World Trade Center before it collapsed after a plane hit the building on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. (Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images/TNS)

City and state employees who helped out at ground zero have three weeks to let their bosses know they were there — and help themselves with any future 9/11 compensation claims.

New York’s deadline for completing a Notice of Participation in World Trade Center rescue, recovery and cleanup operations is Sept. 11, the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks.

