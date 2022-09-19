DEC accepting artwork for Arbor Day poster contest

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil B. Seggos has announced the start of the annual Arbor Day poster contest.
DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinates the contest to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. The winner will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2023 Arbor Day Poster.
“Arbor Day reminds us to appreciate the immeasurable benefits trees provide to ecosystems, public health, and the fight against climate change,” Mr. Seggos said. “I invite all New Yorkers to highlight the beauty and importance of New York’s trees with their photography and artwork.”
The contest is sponsored by the state Arbor Day Committee, which includes DEC, the Empire State Forestry Foundation, the state Arborist Association, state Department of Agriculture and Markets and Sylvamo North America.
DEC will accept original photographs and artwork on behalf of the committee through Dec. 31. Entries must feature trees within New York and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov.
“In addition to their scenic beauty, trees provide useful wood products, help mitigate stormwater, and improve water quality,” state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “The Arbor Day Poster Contest is a wonderful celebration of New York’s trees and their contributions to our lives.”
All participants are required to complete the poster contest submission form.
Model consent forms are additionally required for any discernible people in photos.
To access these forms or for more information about the contest, visit DEC’s website or email arborday@dec.ny.gov.
To obtain past Arbor Day posters, contact any local DEC forestry office or call 518-402-9428.
