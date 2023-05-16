PAUL SMITHS — The state is renewing its contract with the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute for protection of Adirondack waters from aquatic invasive species with a $13 million, five-year partnership, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday.
Since 2015, the state has contracted with the AWI to administer its Watercraft Inspection Steward Program within the Adirondack Park. The AWI hires and trains around 100 seasonal stewards each year who inspect boats and educate boaters about “clean, drain, dry” practices at around 60 boat launches and roadside decontamination stations around the park. AWI leadership say public education is making a difference in stopping the spread of invasives and how the public prevents their spread.
DEC Commissioner Basil B. Seggos announced the contract renewal on Monday, which was “Adirondack Day” at the state Capitol. AWI Executive Director Zoe Smith was in Albany for the annual event and was thrilled to learn about the extension.
She said the state’s initial contract with the AWI expired in January, so this new contract continues it through this summer and until December 2027. The AWI has been working with the DEC on this contract renewal for months now, she said, and though they felt confident it would be renewed, they were waiting for the final word. Smith felt Adirondack Day was a good time to hear the good news.
This $13.24 million contract is funded through the state’s Environmental Protection Fund. Seggos called the WISP one of the state’s “front lines of defense against invasive pests.”
According to the state, in the past five years, this inspection program has expanded to nearly 60 locations with approximately 29 decontamination stations. The state says 68,000 inspections were conducted at these stations last year and that stewards have inspected more than half a million boats since the program started.
AWI Stewardship and Education Program Director Bill Brosseau said this partnership “has led to measurable changes.”
Smith said stewards have intercepted thousands of invasive species — zebra mussels, waterfleas, Eurasian watermilfoil, curly leaf pond weed and hydrilla — at boat launches around the state. She said there have been “close calls,” with invasives being caught at boat launches before they can be introduced to the waters.
“The first five years were really building the program,” Smith said. “The next five years is really about strengthening it and expanding it.”
This includes more public education on invasives beyond just inspections. She said there will be new training for stewards engaging the public and the AWI is hiring two more full-time staff members and a new full-time education assistant.
In June 2022, the state enacted a law requiring motorboaters in the Adirondack Park, or within 10 miles of its boundary, to show proof that they had inspected and removed invasives before launching by getting a certification.
“If a DEC inspection station adjacent to a public waterbody in the Adirondack Park is open for operation, boaters must have either a self-issuing certification or decontamination certificate from a DEC inspection station before launching into the waterbody,” according to a DEC new release.
Smith said this is the AWI’s first full year of facilitating certification inspections under this new law. Stewards are teaching boaters about self-certification, trying to foster a sense of responsibility to do their part to prevent the spread of invasives when not assisted by boat stewards. She said she sees some self-certifications, but mostly by people who put in on the same lake every week or whose boats have been out of the water for over two weeks.
There is not solid data on what percentage of boaters know about and have already completed “clean, drain, dry” when they get to the launch compared to those that don’t, but Smith said more people know about the practice now than ever.
Smith said people now expect to have their boats inspected. There’s not as many questions anymore and people know what to expect, she said.
She also said public knowledge means when there is an invasive outbreak, the AWI and the state hear about it sooner and it is easier to manage the spread before the invasion gets so big that they can’t do anything about it.
Smith said pretty much every community wants some sort of spread prevention measure at their local boat launch. This contract allows the AWI to be “strategic” in placing stewards at “high traffic or high-risk” lakes.
She wants to add more stations in the coming years, as well as new boat wash stations, which she called the “core” of the program. These high-pressure, hot water spray stations clear off small-body organisms which she said can’t always be detected visually.
To learn more about self-certification, watercraft inspection and decontamination, visit the DEC’s YouTube page, or visit https://on.ny.gov/3poEXwE.
The new state budget maintains EPF funding at a program-high $400 million, and includes a $1.55 million increase in addressing invasive species, a total of $18.55 million, according to a news release from the DEC.
