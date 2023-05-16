PAUL SMITHS — The state is renewing its contract with the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute for protection of Adirondack waters from aquatic invasive species with a $13 million, five-year partnership, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday.

Since 2015, the state has contracted with the AWI to administer its Watercraft Inspection Steward Program within the Adirondack Park. The AWI hires and trains around 100 seasonal stewards each year who inspect boats and educate boaters about “clean, drain, dry” practices at around 60 boat launches and roadside decontamination stations around the park. AWI leadership say public education is making a difference in stopping the spread of invasives and how the public prevents their spread.

