Deferiet honors its graduates

Village of Deferiet residents and officials honored its graduating seniors June 21 with a parade through the village followed by a reception at the municipal building. The seniors rode in vintage cars. Pictured at the reception are, from left, Makayla Lawton, Devin Parlati and Zoey Anderson who all graduated from Carthage Central School June 24.
