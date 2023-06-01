DEKALB JUNCTION – DeKalb Town Supervisor John M. Frary hopes to get architectural drawings before town board members in the next week and then begin work on improvements to Pipeline Park.
The board will look at adding a pavilion to the park with power and lighting and converting the old tennis court into three pickleball courts.
“People have been asking about having a place to play locally,” Mr. Frary said of the popular sport.
Pipeline Park is off Gibbon Street and abuts the firefighter’s ballfield, Mr. Frary said.
“This will help out both places,” he said.
Mr. Frary said that if a bid package goes out soon, the park improvements could be made by late summer or early fall.
Funding for the improvements will come from American Rescue Plan Act money, Mr. Frary said.
Meanwhile, the park will be the site of a new activity this weekend.
A new community organization will host a movie at the park Saturday night.
The DeKalb Revitalization Committee will show “The Lion King” and sing along with the movie. The committee is encouraging viewers to come in costume.
There will be free popcorn and candy, and other concessions available for sale.
Other activities include glow-in-the-dark face painting, wildflower seed distribution, lawn games, and more.
At the movie, the group will unveil the first of six Little Libraries that Hermon-DeKalb Central School students are constructing for the Hermon and DeKalb communities.
Those attending should bring a blanket or chairs and bug spray.
The movie will coincide with other community activities this weekend.
The townwide yard sale weekend is June 3 and 4. The sale includes the village of Richville.
The DeKalb Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual barbecue chicken and pork dinner Saturday. Serving begins at noon and is dine-in or take-out.
The Richville Fire Department will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and water. They will also hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
