DeKalb seeks Pipeline Park upgrades

Pipeline Park on Gibbon Street in DeKalb Junction is scheduled to change, including adding pickleball courts. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

DEKALB JUNCTION – DeKalb Town Supervisor John M. Frary hopes to get architectural drawings before town board members in the next week and then begin work on improvements to Pipeline Park.

The board will look at adding a pavilion to the park with power and lighting and converting the old tennis court into three pickleball courts.

