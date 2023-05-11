Delay in bids for new pool criticized

William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool behind North Elementary School in Watertown, pictured last spring. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Last week’s bid opening for the new Flynn pool was delayed for two weeks amid several vendors having numerous questions about the documents.

The bid opening for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool at the North Elementary School will now be held at 2 p.m. Thursday. It had been scheduled for May 4.

