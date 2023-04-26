WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family YMCA will have a new chief executive officer after the New Year.
Kevin Jordan, chair of the YMCA Board of Directors, announced Wednesday that CEO Denise K. Young, who has been with the Y for seven years, will be retiring Jan. 1.
Shawna Cutuli has been named deputy CEO.
Ms. Cutuli will be in charge of the day-to-day operations and Ms. Young will remain CEO, continuing her work on the new Downtown YMCA Community and Aquatics Center, which is expected to open in November.
Ms. Cutuli will become CEO Jan. 1.
After Ms. Young retires, she will continue to serve as the project manager to finalize outstanding commitments related to the community center construction project.
“We are fortunate to have had a highly capable CEO over the past seven years and thank Denise for navigating our YMCA through the challenging COVID pandemic as we have undertaken this historic expansion project,” a news release from the YMCA states. “We look forward to transitioning that leadership to Ms. Cutuli who has proven to be very capable in helping manage the daily operations of this organization. As a long-time YMCA leader, we have complete confidence in Ms. Cutuli’s skills and abilities to continue moving our YMCA and community forward.”
Ms. Young was previously executive director of the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, and director of the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College. She also oversaw upgrades to five hospitals in the Fort Drum health service area, a $78 million health care delivery transformation project between more than 100 organizations, and obtained $120 million in government, grant and private funding for community needs.
She was awarded the ATHENA Leadership Award by the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce in 2012, and the Woman of the Mountain Award for dedication to Fort Drum soldiers and families in 2011. Ms. Young earned her Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and health from SUNY Empire State College and Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
