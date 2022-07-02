WATERTOWN — Denny J. and Karen E. (Bunner) Allen, summer residents of 26002 Allen Drive, and winter residents of 9042 York Lane, West Melbourne, Fla., will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7, at a dinner with family.
Mr. Allen, son of Paul D. and Ruth E. Allen, married Karen E. Bunner, daughter of Kenneth E. and Myrtle E. Bunner, on July 7, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church, Watertown, with the Rev. John B. Smiley officiating.
Sam V. Caswell Jr. was best man; and Joanne F. Parnell was matron of honor.
Mr. Allen graduated in 1961 from Watertown High School and later from Syracuse Barber School. He owned and operated Allen’s Barbershop for 25 years; started Allen’s Construction company, which he operated for 45 tears. In addition, he built and owns Allen’s Budget Motel and Allen’s Plaza. In addition, Mr. Allen was a baseball scout for the Cincinnati Reds for 45 years and is a classic car collector.
Mrs. Allen graduated from Watertown High School in 1960. She worked in the proof Department of the Marine Midland Bank and was a real estate saleswoman for Hefferon Real Estate. Later, she became co-owner and manager of Allen’s Budget Motel and Allen’s Plaza. In her spare time, Mrs. Allen enjoys gardening, making flower arrangements, doing craft projects and taking painting classes.
The couple has two sons, Scott J. Allen, Watertown; and Stephen J. Allen, Melbourne, Fla.; two grandsons, Eric J. Allen and Mark J. (Jennifer) Allen; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Taylor; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Lynn.
